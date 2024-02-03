Conquering the heights, elements

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Cruise ship visitors brave the elements to hike up and down Baldwin St yesterday despite the miserable weather.

The conditions failed to dampen the spirits of those eager to scale the world’s steepest street.

Two cruise ships were in the city yesterday. The Noordam carrying 1972 passengers, and the Norwegian Spirit with 2018, departed for Fiordland last night where similar bad weather was predicted for the weekend.