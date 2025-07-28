Construction on pipes due to start

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Mornington’s Neidpath Rd is expected to be reopened before the end of the year.

The road has been closed since last October’s floods.

Dunedin City Council Three Waters group manager John McAndrew said the ongoing closure was due to the need to realign Three Waters pipes running through the area. The pipes were "compromised" by a slip during last year’s weather event.

"The pipes were shut down at the time as a precaution, and they have remained offline while work to confirm an alternative alignment which avoids the slip zone was carried out, ensuring the pipes are protected in any future weather events."

This week, construction work to permanently realign the pipes is due to start, and will be completed in September, costing an estimated $500,000. Another estimated $500,000 would be spent surfacing the road.

Site investigations, detailed design work and the installation of temporary overland wastewater pipes was all complete, he said.

"We’re hoping to have the work completed and the road reopened before the end of the year."