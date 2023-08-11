Cop stop finds cash and drugs

A disqualified driver was nabbed in Dunedin with a carload of drugs and cash, police said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 41-year-old man was stopped by officers at 9.35pm on Brockville Rd last night.

Police found the man was a disqualified driver and after a warrantless search of the vehicle officers found MDMA and $13,870 in cash inside the car, he said.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of ecstasy and driving while disqualified.

Police seized the cash and the man will appear in court next week.

Earlier in the evening, a man t-boned a car after being distracted by his cream bun.

The 69-year-old was busy eating the bun when he did not notice the traffic lights on Cumberland and Hanover Sts change from green to red.

He drove through the intersection and slammed into a car containing a man and woman.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

At 4.25pm, a woman who had been driving almost non-stop from Tauranga fell asleep at the wheel and ploughed into a paddock.

The 20-year-old woman told police had a short sleep while on the Picton ferry and had been driving with her two children since early yesterday morning.

When she reached Waitati Rd, she fell asleep and crashed.

No injuries were sustained by any of the car’s occupants.

