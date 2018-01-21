Corrections service recognised

Otago Corrections intelligence officer Neil Jones-Sexton has served the department for 29 years. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago Corrections intelligence officer Neil Jones-Sexton is among 64 Corrections staff in the Otago-Southland region to have received long-service awards.

Mr Jones-Sexton, of Dunedin, joined Corrections 29 years ago, in 1989, as a corrections officer, rising to a senior position before taking up the intelligence unit role in 2007.

Mr Jones-Sexton said he enjoyed the work and challenges of working in Corrections and this was what had kept him in the organisation, working with offenders, for such a long period.

As an intelligence officer, he works in the prison and community while liaising with associated agencies.

His role supports Corrections’ operational and tactical planning to detect or deter criminal activity and assists the department with its goal of keeping offenders, staff and the community safe.

Before his work in Corrections, Mr Jones-Sexton worked in the security industry and as a licensed private investigator.

It was this interest and experience, coupled with his work as a Corrections officer, which opened up the opportunity to work in Corrections intelligence.

‘‘Prisons can be difficult environments to work in, but I love working with people from such a diverse range of cultures and backgrounds,’’ he said.

‘‘A large number of prisoners have convictions for violence in their offending histories, and many are facing drug and alcohol use issues.

‘‘These elements can make prison a very challenging space for staff and other offenders, but it’s really rewarding helping people turn their lives around.’’

Mr Jones-Sexton said he was ‘‘proud and honoured’’ to receive the award recognising his 29 years of service