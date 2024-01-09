Corstorphine set to get 9 new houses

Kāinga Ora has plans to demolish the buildings at 183 and 187 Middleton Rd to make way for nine new homes. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Kāinga Ora has plans to build nine new homes in the Dunedin suburb of Corstorphine.

The Dunedin City Council consent documents detail the Crown housing agency’s plans to demolish the former Hilltop Funeral Home, in Middleton Rd, as well as the neighbouring existing Kāinga Ora home in order to build a mix of single and double-storey units on the combined site.

Five of the nine new units will be two-bedrooms, two will be three-bedrooms and two will be four-bedrooms, the documents said.

Drawings in the application show 12 carparks on site.

Although the development did not comply with the city’s minimum site size and density requirements, the council’s urban designer said it would fit with the council’s plans for the neighbourhood.

Combining the two adjacent sections would create an overall site of 3373sqm.

The district plan called for a minimum site size of 400sqm.

Therefore, in theory only 8.4 sites, rather than the planned nine, would be allowed, the documents said.

Further, the actual size of the new sites would be between 234sqm and 305sqm.

However, each site would have shared access of a "relatively large" shared lot of 582sqm that contained a "communal open space for the development".

There were, also, some minor road boundary setback encroachments and one "height in relation to boundary" contravention in the plans.

Nevertheless, there was "generally a high degree of compliance with zone performance standards", the council’s planner said.

Additionally, the application included a landscaping plan that would help to "soften" the impact of the non-compliant development on the area, the documents said.

Consent was granted late last year.

When the housing agency first revealed it had bought and planned to bowl the former funeral home in Middleton Rd, in August last year, Kāinga Ora regional director Kerrie Young said the agency acknowledged the history and the significance the site had for some in the community and there would be a site blessing before work began.

The Corstorphine development is one of several under way as Kāinga Ora plans to add 130 homes in Dunedin and Mosgiel over the year.

