Council investigating how it could implement AI

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) is exploring in detail how it can incorporate artificial intelligence into its operation.

Staff were using the technology in limited but practical ways, such as for transcribing meetings and managing documents, council chief information officer Graeme Riley said.

"We will also be exploring the many wider opportunities presented by AI in a careful and responsible way," he said.

"We recognise AI offers the potential to transform the way DCC staff work and the quality of the projects and services we deliver for our community, so we are taking a detailed look at the exciting potential applications across our organisation."

He had completed formal AI training, Mr Riley said.

He was involved in working out how AI might be governed at the council.

"This will help guide discussions about where AI could make the biggest differences in what we do," he said.

"As we identify new possibilities, we’ll consider the best way to put them into practice, whether as everyday improvements or larger projects."

Cr Lee Vandervis mentioned in a meeting at the end of June that the council was looking into the ways AI might be used.

He also included a segment about AI in a blog last month about his mayoral plans, suggesting staff costs could be reduced.

There was potential for much-reduced workloads for staff of the council and its group of companies, he said.

The Otago Daily Times asked the council if a review, or some other process, was under way.

Mr Riley said there was not a formal review.

It was too soon to discuss cost implications, but its focus was on "improving the quality" of what it did.

