Covid-19: Details of cases in South

The Southern District Health Board has provided details of the Covid-19 cases in its area.

As at Sunday afternoon the SDHB area had the second-highest number of cases (70) in the country, behind only Auckland (75). It is also the region with the most cases per head of population in the country.

The details are current to Sunday morning and do not take into account the latest cases announced this afternoon. Dunedin had the highest number (24) followed by Queenstown Lakes (22).

They are broken down as follows: Status, Report Date, Sex, Age Group, Location.

Confirmed 13/03/2020 Female 30 to 39 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 17/03/2020 Male 40 to 49 Dunedin

Probable 17/03/2020 Female 50 to 59 Dunedin

Confirmed 17/03/2020 Male 15 to 19 Dunedin

Confirmed 18/03/2020 Male 40 to 49 Invercargill

Confirmed 18/03/2020 Male 60 to 69 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 19/03/2020 Female 30 to 39 Dunedin

Confirmed 20/03/2020 Male 20 to 29 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 20/03/2020 Male 40 to 49 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 22/03/2020 Female 20 to 29 Dunedin

Confirmed 22/03/2020 Female 50 to 59 Central Otago

Confirmed 23/03/2020 Male 15 to 19 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 23/03/2020 Female 30 to 39 Dunedin

Confirmed 23/03/2020 Female 50 to 59 Gore

Confirmed 24/03/2020 Female 30 to 39 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 23/03/2020 Male 30 to 39 Invercargill

Confirmed 24/03/2020 Male 60 to 69 Dunedin

Confirmed 24/03/2020 Male 30 to 39 Dunedin

Confirmed 24/03/2020 Male 40 to 49 Dunedin

Confirmed 24/03/2020 Female 20 to 29 Clutha

Confirmed 24/03/2020 Female 20 to 29 Dunedin

Confirmed 24/03/2020 Male 20 to 29 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 25/03/2020 Male 60 to 69 Southland

Confirmed 25/03/2020 Male 20 to 29 Dunedin

Confirmed 25/03/2020 Female 40 to 49 Dunedin

Confirmed 25/03/2020 Female 30 to 39 Dunedin

Confirmed 25/03/2020 Male 60 to 69 Central Otago

Confirmed 25/03/2020 Male 20 to 29 Central Otago

Confirmed 25/03/2020 Male 50 to 59 Invercargill

Confirmed 25/03/2020 Female 30 to 39 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 25/03/2020 Male 20 to 29 Dunedin

Confirmed 26/03/2020 Male 50 to 59 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 26/03/2020 Female 60 to 69 Invercargill

Confirmed 26/03/2020 Male 50 to 59 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 26/03/2020 Female 70+ Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 26/03/2020 Male 70+ Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 26/03/2020 Female 40 to 49 Invercargill

Confirmed 26/03/2020 Male 20 to 29 Dunedin

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Male 50 to 59 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Male 50 to 59 Dunedin

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Female 60 to 69 Waimate

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Male 30 to 39 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Female 60 to 69 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Male 20 to 29 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Female 20 to 29 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Male 20 to 29 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Male 20 to 29 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Male 40 to 49 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Female 20 to 29 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Male 50 to 59 Dunedin

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Female 50 to 59 Queenstown Lakes

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Female 50 to 59 Dunedin

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Male 20 to 29 Dunedin

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Male 50 to 59 Dunedin

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Female 50 to 59 Dunedin

Confirmed 27/03/2020 Female 50 to 59 Dunedin

Confirmed 28/03/2020 Female 30 to 39 Dunedin

Confirmed 28/03/2020 Female 50 to 59 Dunedin