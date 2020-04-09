Covid-19: Jobs gone at DVML?

Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd has this evening issued a statement that suggests jobs at the Dunedin City Council-controlled organisation are in jeopardy.

DVML runs Forsyth Barr Stadium, the Dunedin Centre and other venues in the city, and labels itself the "central hub for premier events and entertainment in Dunedin".

"As everyone is aware the country is dealing with a Covid-19 situation," the statement reads.

"Unfortunately DVML has been significantly impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19, and, as a result of the government directive around mass gatherings and events, our usual commercial, business and community events cannot take place for the foreseeable future.

"We have had to review our operations as it is likely we will suffer the effects of the pandemic for some time. We are currently consulting with staff about our options and as to

how this will affect them. At the conclusion of that process further information will be available."

No further comment would be made at this time out of respect for staff, marketing and communications manager Kim Barnes said.

The Otago Daily Times understands a number of staff were told today they no longer had jobs with the company, that they were informed in a conference call with Dunedin Venues Management Ltd chief executive Terry Davies, and then received an email.

Mr Davies has not returned calls today.

Ms Barnes did not answer questions directly about which staff and how many were affected.