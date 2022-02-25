Covid-positive person smashed glass, abused police

A Covid-positive person was arrested after smashing glass and verbally abusing police last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a male from a Castle Street North address was arrested and later released with formal warnings for disorder and possession of Class B drugs after some MDMA was found on him.

The person had been smashing glass and directing "sustained verbal abuse towards police".

He was Covid-positive, Snr Sgt Bond said, but all police staff were wearing appropriate PPE.

He said there were also small groups of first years wandering around North Dunedin after 10pm but they were well behaved. There was a group of 60-80 people at Brackens Llookout and a few small gatherings on Castle St.

