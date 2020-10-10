Saturday, 10 October 2020

Crash after allegedly falling asleep

    A 29-year-old  man was taken to Dunedin Hospital on Thursday night after allegedly falling asleep while driving and crashing his vehicle.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man crashed into a parked car in Brockville Rd about 7pm.

    "He was seen by ambulance staff and admitted to being intoxicated.

    "He was taken to the emergency department and bloods were taken," Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Police would await the result of the blood test before deciding on charges to be laid, he said.


     

