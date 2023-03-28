Crash blocking part of Southern Motorway

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.45am this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A two-car crash is blocking part of Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision about 7.40am near Kinmont Park, on a north-bound uphill lane of State Highway 1, just south of the Saddle Hill overbridge.

An ODT photographer said Hato Hone St John was treating one person at the scene. It is not known how seriously they are hurt.

Light traffic was being diverted via Morris Rd, while heavy traffic was using the motorway, he said.

Oil and fuel has spilled on the road.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised road users to please pass with care and to expect delays.