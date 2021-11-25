Thursday, 25 November 2021

Updated 7.35 am

Crash in central city, another on motorway

    Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in central Dunedin this morning.

    Police said one person was seriously injured when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Castle and Hanover Sts about 6.20am.

    Traffic was being diverted through Frederick St while emergency services were at the scene.

    A tow truck was called to help remove the vehicles.

    Around 7.40 am the NZ Transport Agency advised the road was clear.

    Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Hanover and Castle Sts. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Meanwhile, another crash is causing delays on the city's Southern Motorway.

    Police were alerted around 6.50am after a rubbish truck crashed into the central barrier between the Quarry Rd on-ramp  and the Saddle Hill off-ramp. 

    A "large stretch" of the barrier has been damaged.

    It is believed the truck driver had a medical event, and they have been taken to hospital.

    Traffic management is in place.

    Police said traffic flow would be affected in both directions as crews work to clear the debris. Motorists were urged to be patient. 

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning. Photo:...
