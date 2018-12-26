Crash on Dunedin one-way

Emergency services were called to a crash on SH1 near the start of the Southern Motorway. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the one-way heading south near Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the two-car crash on Cumberland St (SH1) near BP petrol station at 12.07pm.

No-one was seriously injured in the crash, but one occupant was believed to have suffered minor injuries and St John were called to the scene.

One of the cars needed to be towed, but the road remained open.