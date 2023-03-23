Emergency services have responded to a car crash in Mosgiel's Gordon Rd this morning.

Police, firefighters and ambulance staff could be seen attending the crash, near the intersection with Wickliffe St after it was reported about 10.45am.

A silver Toyota sedan could be seen on the footpath.

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Damage to the back of a Honda hatchback was also visible.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash scene, between Mure St and Inglis St.

