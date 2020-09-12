Saturday, 12 September 2020

Crash near Brighton brings power lines down

    A crash near Brighton this morning has brought a power pole and lines down on to the road.

    Police said they were alerted shortly after 8am to the crash, involving a single vehicle, on Brighton Rd at Westwood.

    The occupant was out of the vehicle, and reportedly had no injuries.

    Power company services were at the scene and the road was closed. 

    Motorists were advised to avoid the area, if possible

     

