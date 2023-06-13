Crash near Henley: Two seriously hurt, one trapped in boot

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Henley, south of Dunedin, in which two people were seriously injured and another was trapped in the boot of one of the vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said a car and a utility collided about 5.15pm today on a passing lane between Henley-Berwick Rd and the Waipori River bridge.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance spokeswoman said there were five patients in total.

Two people suffered serious injuries - one with a suspected spinal injury and the other with a suspected badly broken leg - and were taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Three other people also received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The spokeswoman said there was one person in the utility and four in the car - one of which had to be extricated from the boot.

It was a very busy accident scene with three ambulances, a Hato Hone St John car and two scene managers, she said.

Several fire appliances and multiple police vehicles also attended.

A police spokeswoman thanked the members of the public who provided "excellent care" at the scene before emergency services arrived.

The road was closed and detours were in place until about 6.30pm.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been informed of the incident and police are appealing for information from any one who may have witnessed the crash.

