Crash a reminder to drive within limits

A single vehicle crash near Mosgiel has sparked a warning from police about the importance of sticking to speed limits.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 21-year-old man was travelling downhill in Three Mile Hill Rd about 2.50pm on Thursday.

He appeared to be travelling about 110kmh in an 80kmh zone, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver lost control on a tight corner, rolled along a bank and across the road, the vehicle ending up on its roof on the wrong side of the road.

"This is a reminder of why you drive at the posted speed limits and drive to the conditions," Snr Sgt Bond said.