Crash into riverbed near Waitati

On person is in a moderate condition after their car wound up on its roof in a riverbed after crashing near Waitati.

Police said they were alerted to the incident on Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) about 8.10am today.

An ODT photographer at the scene said the crash happened about 1km north of the settlement and the car travelled through 50 metres of fence line before ending up on its roof in the riverbed.

Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Hato Hone St John said ambulance staff assessed and treated one patient, who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency NZ said one crew each from Willowbank and Waitati stations attended.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 about 1km north of Waitati. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

- ODT Online and Mark John