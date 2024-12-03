Crash shuts road to airport

PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash blocking the main road to Dunedin Airport late this morning.

An ODT photographer at the scene said a vehicle has collided with a power pole in Centre Rd at Allanton, near the intersection of State Highway 1.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported at about 11.05am and only minor injuries were reported, however the power pole was on a lean.

Drivers heading to the airport will need to divert through Henley.

Aurora Energy were notified and would send someone to check on the pole.