Crash shuts road to airport

    PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Emergency services have been called to a serious crash blocking the main road to Dunedin Airport late this morning. 

    An ODT photographer at the scene said a vehicle has collided with a power pole in Centre Rd at Allanton, near the intersection of State Highway 1. 

    A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported at about 11.05am and only minor injuries were reported, however the power pole was on a lean.

    Drivers heading to the airport will need to divert through Henley. 

    Aurora Energy were notified and would send someone to check on the pole.

     

