Crash on Three Mile Hill Rd

A car accident has reduced Three Mile Hill Rd in Dunedin to one lane tonight.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene about 8.15pm after a car had ended up on its roof in a ditch.

Nobody was injured in the crash but police remained at the scene for traffic management.

As of 9.15pm, the road remained open but traffic had been reduced to one lane.

Police reminded motorists to take on the roads in icy conditions.