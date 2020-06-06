Saturday, 6 June 2020

Crash on Three Mile Hill Rd

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A car accident has reduced Three Mile Hill Rd in Dunedin to one lane tonight. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene about 8.15pm after a car had ended up on its roof in a ditch. 

    Nobody was injured in the crash but police remained at the scene for traffic management. 

    As of 9.15pm, the road remained open but traffic had been reduced to one lane. 

    Police reminded motorists to take on the roads in icy conditions. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter