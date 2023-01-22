Skip to main content
Dunedin
24
|
16
Thursday,
Thu,
26
January
Jan
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Health
The Star
Roof fire put out
A house at Frasers Rd in Glenross, Dunedin, had a roof fire last night.
SUBSCRIBER
Fear infill increase edging out heritage
SUBSCRIBER
Fear infill increase edging out heritage
Increased infill housing in Dunedin is fuelling anxiety about heritage getting lost or crowded out.
Burns dinner popular
Burns dinner popular
Reading one of the winning poems from a 2021 Robert Burns poetry competition is Bill Dacker, of Dunedin, at the 2023 Burns dinner at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum last night.
Crash victim was ‘firecracker’ mum of 5
Crash victim was ‘firecracker’ mum of 5
A mother of five who died in a crash in Waikouaiti will be remembered as a "beautiful firecracker", family say.
SUBSCRIBER
Lack of pushback blasted
SUBSCRIBER
Lack of pushback blasted
Dunedin's Labour MPs have been accused of a "deafening silence" in their lack of pushback against $90 million worth of design cuts to the city’s new hospital.
Digging the new upgrade
Digging the new upgrade
Earthworks have been carried out and site retaining walls completed to enable construction of the ACC building in what used to be the Dowling St car park in central Dunedin.
Run the Runway fundraiser returning
Run the Runway fundraiser returning
Putting in the hard yards ahead of the Run the Runway fundraiser are Dunedin Airport firefighters Jason Neave and Rina Watt, while Irene Mosley, of the Mosgiel Rotary Club, displays the fastest...
SUBSCRIBER
Livestock escaping may lead to closure
SUBSCRIBER
Livestock escaping may lead to closure
A popular Dunedin track may soon be shut off to the public due to "ignorant" walkers failing to close gates and letting livestock out.
Fired up for Chili Peppers
Fired up for Chili Peppers
Tania Stevens did not expect to surprise her husband with Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets for his birthday, until she got lucky.
Blessing of school to mark new beginnings
Blessing of school to mark new beginnings
A blessing is set to signal the start of a new chapter at a Dunedin school with a dark past.
Former West Coast-Tasman MP moving to Dunedin
Former West Coast-Tasman MP moving to Dunedin
It is "bye the nou" for Scottish migrant and former West Coast-Tasman National Party MP Chris Auchinvole, who is moving to Dunedin to be closer to family.
Roof fire at Frasers Road
Roof fire at Frasers Road
A roof caught fire at a house in Glenross, Dunedin, tonight.
Waitangi Day being celebrated at Otakou Marae
Waitangi Day being celebrated at Otakou Marae
It is Dunedin’s turn to host Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day celebrations, an event which is growing larger each year.
Delays expected on SH88 at St Leonards until March
Delays expected on SH88 at St Leonards until March
State Highway 88 will be down to one lane at various times in St Leonards, in West Harbour, until March.
'Good Samaritans' help clear motorway
'Good Samaritans' help clear motorway
Good Samaritans were able to swiftly get traffic flowing by rearrangin supplies spilt by a traffic management vehicle which crashed on the Dunedin's Southern Motorway.
Motorcyclist hurt in fall
Motorcyclist hurt in fall
Emergency services attend to an injured person at a traffic accident at the intersection of Police and Crawford Sts in Dunedin.
SUBSCRIBER
Udderly healthy: Milks compared for ease of digestion
SUBSCRIBER
Udderly healthy: Milks compared for ease of digestion
Milk has long been the source of a major dilemma for many people.
Musselburgh classroom makeover
Musselburgh classroom makeover
Standing next to what will soon be a classroom of Musselburgh School is principal Rob Taylor in Dunedin yesterday.
Charges expected for driver
Charges expected for driver
A man is expected to face charges after a crash in Waikouaiti left him with critical injuries and a woman dead.
Otago MyLotto ticket wins $500K
Otago MyLotto ticket wins $500K
One lucky Lotto player from Otago will be dancing in their living room after winning $500,000 in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Read more