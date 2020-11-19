Crashed car later found in Milton

Police are investigating after a car hit a fence in Dunedin and was later located in South Otago.

The car was damaged but drove off after hitting the fence in Kenmure Rd at 7.20pm yesterday, police said.

It is understood no-one was hurt.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the vehicle was not located at the time, but was later stopped in Milton.

Police inquiries were continuing, he said.

Meanwhile, no-one was hurt in a second incident in Dunedin, during which a 26-year-old man was driving along South Rd towards the Glen at 10.30pm yesterday.

The vehicle lost control on the wet road because of speed, slid on to the wrong side of the road and into a retaining wall, Acting Snr Sgt Bond said.

Inquiries were continuing into this crash.