Crashed truck cleared after big delays on motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A truck that crashed on Dunedin's Southern Motorway, causing major delays earlier today, has been removed.
In a statement at 4.40pm, police said the truck crashed into an overbridge and the Westland off-ramp at Green Island was closed while emergency services worked to clear the scene.
The truck was removed and normal traffic flow resumed about 5pm, a police spokeswoman said.
No injuries were reported.