Thursday, 18 March 2021

Crashed truck cleared after big delays on motorway

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A truck that crashed on Dunedin's Southern Motorway, causing major delays earlier today, has been removed.

    In a statement at 4.40pm, police said the truck crashed into an overbridge and the Westland off-ramp at Green Island was closed while emergency services worked to clear the scene.

    The truck was removed and normal traffic flow resumed about 5pm, a police spokeswoman said.

    No injuries were reported.

    The crash has closed the Westland off-ramp at Green Island. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
