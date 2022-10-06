Crashes keep crews busy

Emergency services responded to an early morning car crash in Dunedin, one of at least four in the city amid snowy conditions.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a car crash in the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) about 2.45am today.

A 45-year-old man had been driving on the motorway and the barrier just after the bridge at Green Island, causing his vehicle to spin and end up on the bank. The driver was uninjured and recived a ride home from police. The vehicle was moved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Lookout Point, Mosgiel and Roslyn stations attended the incident.

The car had rolled but the occupant was out when crews arrived, the spokeswoman said.

Crews were called to another crash, reported in the Lookout Point area of the Southern Motorway near the Caversham Bypass about 7.55am, the spokeswoman said.

Appliances from Lookout Point and St Kilda attended and assisted at the scene.

Senior Station Officer Ant O’Neill, of Dunedin City Station, said fire crews had attended four calls for car crashes around the city this morning.

Thankfully none were serious, SSO O’Neill said.

Crews had coped well as they had all their appliances chained up, especially on the hill suburbs.

His advice to Dunedin residents was to drive to the conditions and to stay home where possible, SSO O’Neill said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz