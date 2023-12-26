Crashes in Waikouaiti and Waitaki

The damaged car in Waikouaiti this morning. Photo: supplied/ Kelvin Henderson

Emergency services have been called to two crashes north of Dunedin this morning.

The single vehicle crashes happened in Waikouaiti and Waitaki but there were no reports of injury.

Police said in Waikouaiti, a vehicle collided with a barrier in Ramrock Rd near State Highway 1.

The crash on a bend happened about 9.35pm.

Traffic management was in place this morning.

In Waitaki, police were called to a crash in Hampden-Palmerston Road at Shag Point about 9.55am.

A spokeswoman said the road was partially blocked for a time.

Both vehicles would be towed.