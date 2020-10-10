Saturday, 10 October 2020

Creative approach to fighting climate change

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    School Strike for Climate co-ordinators Logan Park High School pupil Dante Dawes (17) and Kavanagh College pupil Hailey Xavier (16) screen print T-shirts at an Art for the Future event in Dunedin’s Octagon yesterday afternoon.

    Participants used art — such as screen printing, banner painting, poetry and music — to show what they would like our future climate to look like.

    The event aimed to pay tribute to all the environmental activists in the community who have been working all year round to fight climate change, the biggest environmental challenge of our time.

    PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

