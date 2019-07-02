Crews battle blaze near Hindon

Crews tackle the fire at Hindon on Tuesday evening. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Several Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are fighting a large fire in a rural area near Hindon this evening.

The fire was reported around 5.15pm, and was in a remote location, a FENZ spokesman said.

"It is burning uphill on three fronts, very slowly, over quite a large area,'' he said.

"Luckily there is very little wind.''

Outram Fire Brigade members were at the scene.

Two tankers had been dispatched from Dunedin, but the fire was around an hour's travel time from the city, the spokesman said.

Because of its location and the time, there was a chance the fire might be left to burn overnight and be extinguished tomorrow, he said.