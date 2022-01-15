Crews dampen down hot spots in compost fire

Dunedin crews are dealing with a compost fire in the suburb of Burnside this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ said a pile of compost went on fire this morning and crews had returned in the afternoon to dampen down hot spots.

Two fire engines and two tankers were sent to the area which has a waste management site and and a rendering business.

A digger was also being used.

It is not known how the fire started.