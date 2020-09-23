Wednesday, 23 September 2020

8.30 am

Crews fight vegetation fire in Kensington

    Part of Dunedin's Southern Motorway is blocked as firefighters battle a blaze in Kensington.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire started in a diesel generator at a commercial property in Wilkie Rd.

    Smoke rises from this morning's vegetation fire as seen from Maryhill. Photo: Karen McCreath
    A plume of smoke rises from the fire. Photo: Karen McCreath
    Fire crews were called about 7.55am after nearby pine trees caught on fire, he said.

    Two crews, from St Kilda and Dunedin Central, are fighting the blaze and a third from Lookout Point has been called.

    He said one lane of the Southern Motorway was blocked while crews fought the fire, he said. 

    Witnesses said there was an impressive plume of smoke rising from the fire.

     

