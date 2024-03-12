Crews still working on blaze near Middlemarch

Fire crews tackled two blazes in the Waitaki District yesterday. Photo: Fenz

Crews are still working to extinguish a a vegetation fire at Nenthorn, near Middlemarch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said the fire — and another in the Earthquakes area near Duntroon — were reported shortly after midnight yesterday.

By 5pm yesterday, both fires were fully contained and crews were working to dampen down hotspots,

Three households near the Nenthorn blaze self-evacuated and were unable to return for much of yesterday.

In an update today Fenz incident controller Bobby Lamont said 10 crews (35 firefighters), supported by a digger were still working at the Nenthorn site.

He said there were deep underground fires yet to be extinguished underneath several large stands of trees.

"Most residents in the area who self-evacuated on the night of the fire have been allowed home," he said.

"One resident is still unable to return home but we’re hoping they should be able to later today."

Lamont said Nenthorn, Ramrock, and Butter and Egg Rds remain closed, although it was expected they would be able to open later today.

No dwellings were lost in the fire, but a small number of farm buildings were destroyed or damaged.

Crews today were overhauling burnt buildings and felling dangerous trees nearby, Lamont said

He said Fenz had handed over the Earthquakes fireground to Department of Conservation fire crews to monitor and mop up.

Fire investigations are under way at both sites.