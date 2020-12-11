Skip to main content
The creepy goings-on in Pixie Town
Try not to turn your back on them.
Pharmaceutical president
Pharmaceutical president
Prof Rhiannon Braund, of the University of Otago School of Pharmacy, has been elected president of the Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand.
Road plan revised after reserve, congestion fears
Road plan revised after reserve, congestion fears
A compromise has been made with the Broad Bay community after plans to widen the road and add a cycleway proved unfavourable.
New team to target impaired drivers
New team to target impaired drivers
Drink drivers of Dunedin have been put on notice.
Seaside residents concerned
Seaside residents concerned
Otago residents are concerned rising insurance premiums could force them out of coastal areas.
Selected for science, tech forum for high achievers
Selected for science, tech forum for high achievers
Narayan Shastri finished his last NCEA exam yesterday, but his hard-working brain will have to wait another few weeks before it can have a well-earned break.
‘Academically gifted’ drug dealer sentenced on fresh charges
‘Academically gifted’ drug dealer sentenced on fresh charges
A drug dealer who ripped off two French tourists and took a beating for it was not put off by the violent retribution, it seems.
Board denies parole bid by man who killed friend
Board denies parole bid by man who killed friend
A man who viciously attacked his friend, then left him for dead on the floor of his lounge, says he is not a violent person.
Q’town bus use down 44%
Q’town bus use down 44%
The number of people using buses in Queenstown has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Olveston branching out into the odd murder
Olveston branching out into the odd murder
There has been a murder at Dunedin’s historic Olveston house - and it will not be the last.
Woman drained $100,000 from mother’s account
Woman drained $100,000 from mother’s account
While her mother languished in various Dunedin rest-homes, Lorna Christine Hughes bled dry her savings of more than $100,000.
ORC wants a say in future of S.Dunedin
ORC wants a say in future of S.Dunedin
The Otago Regional Council will seek to form a partnership with the Dunedin City Council to make decisions for the future of South Dunedin.
Removing 28 free car parks proposed
Removing 28 free car parks proposed
A proposal to remove 28 free parking spaces around Dunedin is to be considered by city councillors.
Freshwater rules could hurt: botanist
Freshwater rules could hurt: botanist
New national freshwater regulations designed to protect wetlands could backfire, hurting rather than helping the environment in the South, a University of Otago pilot study has found.
City 'institution’ set to close
After 30 years, a ‘Dunedin institution’ set to close
It has been said that a room without books is like a body without a soul.
National bird show excitement rising
National bird show excitement rising
When the sun rises on May 28 next year, North Dunedin will be filled with a cacophony of squawking and screeching.
Weed backlog under control by Christmas, council says
Weed backlog under control by Christmas, council says
A backlog in grass and weed maintenance in Dunedin is expected to be cleared by Christmas.
Leadership excellence recognised
Leadership excellence recognised
A key University of Otago staff member has been honoured for his leadership after he steered the institution through its biggest disruption since World War 2.
Dunedin exposed: Thousands of homes face insurance hike
Dunedin exposed: Thousands of homes face insurance hike
Thousands of Dunedin homes could face soaring insurance premiums - or even having cover pulled altogether - within 15 years.
Officer feared for life after car ramming, axe chase
Officer feared for life after car ramming, axe chase
A police officer who was rammed by a motorist posing as a Muslim extremist - who then chased the officer with a tomahawk - says he believed the man intended to kill him.
