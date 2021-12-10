80-year-old coal protester in court

Another coal protester arrested after allegedly blocking a train in Dunedin at the weekend has been remanded on bail without plea.

Michael Terrence Fay (80), of Waitati, was charged with ‘‘knowingly obstructing any employee in the performance of his or her duty as a person employed in the service of New Zealand Railways Corporation’’ and ‘‘without express or implied authority of Tranz Rail, entered their railway infrastructure’’, on December 4.

He appeared before a registrar in the Dunedin District Court yesterday and, like Bruce Bertram Mahalski (58) and Abigail Katrina Liddy (43) who were in court on Tuesday, was remanded without plea to December 21.

A Christchurch woman and a Nelson woman also charged take the total number to eight.

Their cases were transferred north, along with three other defendants whose cases were sent to Christchurch on Tuesday.

All defendants have a bail condition not to go on or within 50m of any land occupied or owned by Tranz Rail.

