$8k worth of stolen goods found in motel room

Dunedin police located $8000 of stolen goods in a motel room, which they say are related to thefts across the South Island.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers located a 43-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman at a South Rd motel about 9am on Sunday.

Both were arrested and charged with several charges of theft in relation to the stolen belongings located in their room.

They were found after officers followed up thefts in the Southern and Canterbury districts, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Both were bailed to appear in court.

