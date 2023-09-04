Monday, 4 September 2023

Abusive woman arrested in St Kilda

    A Dunedin woman prompted multiple calls to police after she allegedly walked down a St Kilda street carrying a gas canister and yelling at members of the public.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said they were called to Eskvale St at 4pm on Saturday after receiving calls about a 32-year-old woman screaming abuse at residents while carrying a gas canister.

    She threatened to assault a member of the public with the gas canister. 

    Police located the woman who was abusive towards officers and resisted arrest.

    She was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, resisting police and two charges of behaving threateningly with other weapons.

    She was set to appear in court this morning.

     - laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

