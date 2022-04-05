Tuesday, 5 April 2022

1.30 pm

Airport bomb hoax: Appeal against conviction rejected

    By Rob Kidd
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Preetam Maid (32) allegedly used confiscated items from the airport to make something that looked...
    Preetam Maid. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

    An aviation security officer behind a bomb hoax at Dunedin Airport has failed to have his conviction overturned.

    Preetam Prakash Maid (33) was sentenced to three years’ behind bars after the incident, which occurred just days after the Christchurch Mosque shootings in March 2019.

    That sentence, however, was cut to 17 months’ imprisonment by the Court of Appeal which ruled the original penalty was “manifestly excessive”.

    The court rejected his appeal against conviction, saying there was “strong circumstantial evidence” of his guilt.

    Maid took his protest to the highest jurisdiction in the land – the Supreme Court – but was shut down short of a hearing.

    The court, in a judgement released today, said there was no risk of a miscarriage of justice and declined him leave to appeal.

    Maid, the court heard at trial, had been vocal with superiors about what he perceived to be inadequate security in some areas of the airport and the Crown case was that the fake bomb was his way of exposing them.

    Photo: ODT files
    Photo: ODT files

    He took items from the storeroom — a SodaStream gas canister, a decommissioned cellphone, and red and black wiring — and stashed them in a laptop bag knowing it would resemble a bomb.

    While conducting a perimeter check of the airport, he slipped the bag into the alcove of a hut at the north end of the runway before calling it in.

    The item was “neutralised” by the New Zealand Defence Force.

    The most critical piece of evidence came from a cryptic handwritten note wrapped around the bag’s handle.

    ‘‘A: Alpha, B: Birds, C: Crash, D: Dunedin, E: Emergency, F: Fools,’’ it said.

    A forensic document examiner told the jury she was confident the defendant was the author.

    It is understood Maid was released from prison towards the end of last year.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter