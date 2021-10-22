Friday, 22 October 2021

8.33 am

Alleged dangerous driver drawn to Dunedin CBD two times on one night

    A man who got pulled over and breath tested after reports of erratic driving in Dunedin's CBD yesterday evening returned three hours later and was arrested for dangerous driving after allegedly narrowly missing pedestrians.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police first pulled over the 30-year-old man on Princes St at 5.29pm after police received multiple complaints about running red lights erratic driving.

    A was given a breath test and returned a result of 250mcg/l - which is the  blood-alcohol limit.

    The man then allegedly returned to the CBD and was allegedly again observed by members of public driving dangerously around the Octagon running multiple red lights and performing prohibited turns narrowly missing pedestrians.

    He was stopped by police in the Octagon at 8.40pm and returned a breath test result of 471mg/l and was arrested for dangerous driving.

     

     

