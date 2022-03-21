Alleged drink-drivers keep police busy over long weekend

A 37-year-old man is to appear in court after his car crashed on State Highway 1, near Waikouaiti, this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man was travelling north towards Oamaru when his back wheels blew out and caused him to crash about 2.30am today.

Police attended and discovered the driver was intoxicated so he underwent an evidential breath test and blew 514mcg.

He will appear in court at a later date.

On Sunday morning, a 32-year-old woman crashed into a parked vehicle in Pine Hill Rd, causing her vehicle to roll.

Police attended at 12.20am and found her intoxicated.

A blood sample was taken and police were awaiting the results, he said.

‘‘This shows that drink driving poses a danger to others on the road.’’

On Saturday, Dunedin Police came across a damaged vehicle in York Pl with a 17-year-old woman in the front passenger seat.

Snr Sgt Bond said the woman told police she had been driving the vehicle.

‘‘As police were walking up, she was trying to hide some alcohol cans.

‘‘She underwent a drink driving procedure and blew 897mcg.’’

Her drivers license was suspended for 28 days and she would appear in court, he said.

Also on Saturday night, a 34-year-old man was stopped by police after he was seen driving "quickly" in Brockville Rd.

He was aggressive towards police and was taken to Dunedin Central Police Station where he blew 736mcg.

