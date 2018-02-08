Amber-Rose killing: 'Item of interest' found

Police search a waterway near Blackhead Quarry on Tuesday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police investigating the killing of a Dunedin teenager say they found an ''item of interest'' during a seach at Blackhead this week.

Amber-Rose Rush (16) was found dead at a Corstorphine house on February 3. A 30-year-old medical professional has been charged with her murder.

Police today said that the search at Blackhead quarry on Tuesday turned up ''an item of interest''.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said police still wanted to identify the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Camry or similar, which was parked in the carpark at Blackhead Quarry.

''We believe this vehicle was in the carpark between 11.30pm and 12.30am on Friday 2 and Saturday the 3 of February.

''We are also interested in any sightings of a silver two-door BMW that is believed to have travelled from Dunedin to Balclutha between midnight and about 2am on Saturday 3 February.''

He said members of the public had supplied ''a great deal of information'', which was assisting the investigation, and police were grateful for this help.