Saturday, 26 March 2022

2.20 pm

AOS respond to assault callout, one arrested

    Police and ambulance vehicles at an incident in Kaikorai Valley Rd. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Emergency services and the police armed offenders squad (AOS) were called to an incident in Kaikorai Valley today after a reported assault.

    Five police vehicles, a mufti police car and an ambulance were all at the scene, near the intersection with Brockville Rd.

    Police said they were notified of the incident about 12.30pm following a report of an assault.

    One person suffered moderate injuries in the incident and received medical treatment, police said.

    The AOS attended as a precaution.

    One person has been arrested.

    Stuff reported a man at the scene said a person had been stabbed.

    Police have not confirmed the nature of the injuries.

