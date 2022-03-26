AOS respond to assault callout, one arrested

Police and ambulance vehicles at an incident in Kaikorai Valley Rd. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Emergency services and the police armed offenders squad (AOS) were called to an incident in Kaikorai Valley today after a reported assault.

Five police vehicles, a mufti police car and an ambulance were all at the scene, near the intersection with Brockville Rd.

Police said they were notified of the incident about 12.30pm following a report of an assault.

One person suffered moderate injuries in the incident and received medical treatment, police said.

The AOS attended as a precaution.

One person has been arrested.

Stuff reported a man at the scene said a person had been stabbed.

Police have not confirmed the nature of the injuries.