AOS respond to assault callout, one arrested

Five police vehicles, a mufti police car and an ambulance were all at the scene, near the intersection with Brockville Rd.
Police said they were notified of the incident about 12.30pm following a report of an assault.
One person suffered moderate injuries in the incident and received medical treatment, police said.
The AOS attended as a precaution.
One person has been arrested.
Stuff reported a man at the scene said a person had been stabbed.
Police have not confirmed the nature of the injuries.