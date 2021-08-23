Monday, 23 August 2021

Balmac residents asked to get in touch over mystery sounds

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery.
    An aerial shot of Balmacewen. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery.
    Police are trying to identify the source of loud bangs in a Dunedin suburb on Saturday night.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said residents in the Balmacewen area reported hearing between 6-8 loud bangs between 11.49pm and 11.51pm on Saturday.

    The noise potentially originated in the Burt St/Lynn St area, and has occurred at other times of the year as well.

    No fireworks were seen to have been set off by the residents who reported the noises.

    ''Police would like to speak to any other residents in this neighbourhood who may have also heard the noises, seen anything of interest and could assist police with identifying the source of this.''

    They can contact police on 105, through the Crimestoppers website or by calling them on 0800 555 111. Quote Case number 210822/9436.

