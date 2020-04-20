Beach death not being treated as suspicious

Police are still making enquiries after a body was found on a Dunedin beach at the weekend but they say the death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

"Enquiries are continuing but the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage," police said today.

The rāhui which had been placed on a stretch of Dunedin's coastline after the body was found was lifted today at 8am.

The body was found on the beach near Lawyers Head at about 8am on Saturday.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou placed a rāhui (temporary closure) "in respect of a tūpāpaku / body having been found on St Kilda beach" on Saturday.

The rāhui covered an area between Cape Saunders and Green Island for 48 hours and was lifted at 8am today.

Surfers, seafood gatherers, fishers, commercial fishers and divers had been asked to respect the rāhui.