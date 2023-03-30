Boot had people in it

Two of the seven passengers were in the boot of her vehicle, a court heard when Jaimee Frances Maria Wharekawa (31) was dealt with on an aggravated drink-drive charge.

Wharekawa had admitted driving with a breath-alcohol level of 999mcg in Lake Esplanade, Queenstown.

"This was No 4 in 11 years ... It could have been a recipe for disaster," Judge David Robinson told the Balclutha hospitality worker.

Wharekawa failed a breath test, about 9.20pm on June 25 last year, court documents said. Her vehicle was full of passengers — one in the front passenger seat, four in the back seat and two in the boot.

On the drink-drive charge, and related charges of driving contrary to her alcohol-interlock licence and refusing to accompany police, Wharekawa was sentenced to four months’ community detention, 12 months’ supervision, and disqualified from driving for 28 days — with alcohol-interlock and zero-alcohol provisions.

Appearing in the Dunedin District Court yesterday for sentencing with others who had attended a Right Track programme for driving offenders, Wharekawa described the programme as "an eye-opener".

She had not graduated from anything before, she told the judge: "but I can proudly say I graduated from this".