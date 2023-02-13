Brawling woman knocks out male friend in Mosgiel bar

A heavily intoxicated woman assaulted two staff before knocking out a male friend after sneaking into a function at a Mosgiel bar, police say.

The 47-year-old was approached by staff who attempted to escort her out of the function at Nellies Bar and Restaurant on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

"She punched two staff members before running back into the party where she knocked her friend - a 40-year-old male - unconscious with a punch," Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man required ambulance attention.

The woman was arrested for breaching bail conditions and assault and will appear in court this morning.