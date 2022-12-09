Cannabis crop discovered after missed court date

A missed court date resulted in a Dunedin man’s cannabis crop being discovered, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers located a man who had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court about 6pm yesterday.

While at his address in the Mornington area, officers smelt cannabis.

A warrantless search was invoked and officers discovered several cannabis plants growing inside and out.

The man was arrested on the outstanding warrant and inquiries were continuing in relation to the cannabis plants, Snr Sgt Bond said.

