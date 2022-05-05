Charges after air rifle fired in central Dunedin

A suspected drug dealer prompted an armed offenders squad callout after firing an air rifle in central Dunedin, police say.



Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 22-year-old man discharged an air rifle from a balcony in Elm Row about 9pm yesterday.

Downstairs neighbours heard the shot and came outside to have a look, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The 22-year-old man then allegedly fired another shot - this time into the vicinity of the neighbour.

The armed offenders squad was called out.

When the man was approached, he came at police holding a baseball bat and also had a knife, Snr Sgt Bond said.

After he was arrested the air rifle was recovered, along with a "significant amount" of cannabis.

The man was also found to be breaching bail conditions.

He would appear in court today charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, two charges of discharging a firearm in a dwelling/house, possession of supply of cannabis and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz