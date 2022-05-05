Thursday, 5 May 2022

Charges after air rifle fired in central Dunedin

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A suspected drug dealer prompted an armed offenders squad callout after firing an air rifle in central Dunedin, police say.


    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 22-year-old man discharged an air rifle from a balcony in Elm Row about 9pm yesterday. 

    Downstairs neighbours heard the shot and came outside to have a look, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The 22-year-old man then allegedly fired another shot - this time into the vicinity of the neighbour. 

    The armed offenders squad was called out.

    When the man was approached, he came at police holding a baseball bat and also had a knife, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    After he was arrested the air rifle was recovered, along with a "significant amount" of cannabis.

    The man was also found to be breaching bail conditions.

    He would appear in court today charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, two charges of discharging a firearm in a dwelling/house, possession of supply of cannabis and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter