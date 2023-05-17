Convicted of lying to police over stabbing

A Dunedin man who claimed to have been stabbed outside his home has been convicted of lying to police.

At 8.30am on October 7, Andrew James Francis McAuslin (43) called 111 stating he had been attacked outside his home in South Rd by a man he knew, the Dunedin District Court heard last week.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance, where he underwent surgery for a wound to his lower abdomen.

After viewing CCTV footage of the man’s address, police found no trace of the assailant McAuslin claimed had stabbed him.

In explanation the defendant stated "he was not seen on CCTV because he was near his bedroom window to avoid cameras and in this instance he had exited his bedroom window".

Court documents revealed police had invested a considerable amount of time and resources investigating the incident but McAuslin had given police "untrue" information.

In court, it was not made clear what really happened, the man refusing to shed light on how the stabbing occurred.

After pleading guilty to one charge of giving a false statement, McAuslin was sentenced to six months’ supervision.

"Can I suggest you be a bit more discerning with who you hang out with," Judge David Robinson said as he sent the man on his way.