Cops keen to return property after Brockville bust

Constable Kylie Batten, of Dunedin police, with stolen items recovered after police searched a Brockville property. Photo: Supplied

If you were one of the hundreds of Dunedin residents who lost items in this year's spate of burglaries, you could be in luck.

Dunedin police said last night they had recovered ''a large amount of stolen property,'' after executing a search warrant in Brockville.

The items found were believed to have been stolen during residential burglaries in Dunedin over the past few months.

Constable Kylie Batten, of the Dunedin police's tactical crime unit, said uncovering the huge haul of loot was the highlight of her policing career.

A large number of jewellery pieces were among the items seized in the armed raid, and police had already managed to reunite some owners with their cherished heirlooms, Const Batten said.

Armed Offenders Squad members were present at the raid and made the initial entry to the room, but encountered no resistance.

Const Batten said yesterday police were ''really pleased'' to have recovered so much stolen property.

“Over the next few weeks we hope to be able to return some of the property to the victims of some of these burglaries,” Constable Batten said.

“Having your home entered and having your property stolen is a huge invasion and can be extremely upsetting for victims.”

“To be able to return property to people, especially when that property has a great deal of meaning to its owner, is really satisfying.”

Const Batten said the items were found strewn throughout the home and included everything from motorcycles to jewellery to a remote control boat.

She was unaware why the alleged offenders had hung on to the haul, as most stolen items were ''moved on pretty quickly''.

In the first quarter of this year, police data show reports of break-ins and burglaries in the Southern district increased by about 5% on the corresponding period last year.

In Dunedin, the spike was 22%,

A firearm, a small amount of drugs and some drug utensils were also found at the address.

Two men, aged 28 and 40, were charged with burglary and firearms offences.

They will appear in Dunedin District Court today.

Police said a process to find the origin of each recovered item was under way, and was expected to take ''several weeks''.