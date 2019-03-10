Sunday, 10 March 2019

Cops kept busy overnight in Dunedin

    Police were kept busy overnight in Dunedin, making several arrests over a range of offences.

    A police spokeswoman said on Sunday morning that the big event in the city on Saturday - the Six60 concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium - ''went well", and only three arrests were made at the concert.

    Seventeen people were either denied entry or removed from the show for being intoxicated.

    A further 12 arrests were made across the city,  mostly relating to disorder or minor assaults, she said.

    There were nor reports of serious injury.

