Cops kept busy overnight in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were kept busy overnight in Dunedin, making several arrests over a range of offences.
A police spokeswoman said on Sunday morning that the big event in the city on Saturday - the Six60 concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium - ''went well", and only three arrests were made at the concert.
Seventeen people were either denied entry or removed from the show for being intoxicated.
A further 12 arrests were made across the city, mostly relating to disorder or minor assaults, she said.
There were nor reports of serious injury.