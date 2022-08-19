Court date for 'stumbling drink-driver'

A Dunedin driver is to appear in court after stumbling drunkenly towards officers when stopped, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers observed a car driving through the Andersons Bay Rd roundabout at speed at 12.25am today.

When pulled over, the 41-year-old driver got out of his car and stumbled towards police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 687mcg.

His licence was suspended and he would appear in court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal limit for adults is 250mcg.