Friday, 19 August 2022

Court date for 'stumbling drink-driver'

    A Dunedin driver is to appear in court after stumbling drunkenly towards officers when stopped, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers observed a car driving through the Andersons Bay Rd roundabout at speed at 12.25am today.

    When pulled over, the 41-year-old driver got out of his car and stumbled towards police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 687mcg.

    His licence was suspended and he would appear in court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The legal limit for adults is 250mcg.

     

     

