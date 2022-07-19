Crash driver assaulted pair who stopped to help: police

A woman allegedly assaulted two people who stopped to help her after she crashed her vehicle into a traffic light pole in Mosgiel early today.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 27-year-old woman crashed into the pole on Gordon Rd about 3.15am.

When a passing motorist stopped to assist, the woman attacked him by biting his forearm and scratching his face, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Another motorist who stopped to help was also assaulted by being punched twice, he said.

Police were called and arrested the woman.

She is facing several charges, including common assault, driving contrary to zero alcohol licence, refusing a request for a blood sample, and resisting police.

She is due to appear in court next Tuesday.